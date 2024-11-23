The transport ministry was set to begin an investigation on Friday into recall procedures for cars equipped with defective Takata airbags and a decision that effectively exempted used cars from recall requirements.

On Thursday, the House transport committee discussed a bill addressing future sales and imports. “It’s not a solution, but it’s a start,” MP Nikos Sykas told CyBC.

The issue of drivers unknowingly or knowingly using cars with defective airbags remains a significant problem. Sykas emphasised the need for a dedicated webpage allowing citizens to check if their vehicle is affected.

On Friday, Sykas was scheduled to meet with the department of road transport (TOM) to address 4,500 car owners who were notified about defective airbags but failed to respond to recall notices.

According to Sykas, the lack of follow-up with these owners over the years was a serious oversight by the department.

As for the rest of the vehicles on the road (an estimated 8,000) which are installed with the component, despite the fact that several informational sites already exist online, the Tom is “waiting to be in a position to list only reliable links” or the actual car makers and their manufacture date, Sykas said.

An investigative officer appointed by the ministry will examine a 2017 circular from TOM, which, after consultations with car dealers, indirectly excluded second-hand vehicles from recall procedures.

The investigation, expected to conclude within 30 days, will determine whether criminal negligence occurred, according to Philenews.

The recall process began in 2011 with efforts to collect distributor contact details and notify car owners. In 2017, a more detailed procedure required distributors to submit updated ownership records to TOM.

However, second-hand vehicles imported from third countries were excluded from this process due to logistical challenges and no alternative system was implemented to address the gap.

Speaking to the parliamentary committee, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades pledged that the ministry would find solutions and cover costs for vehicle immobilisation, inspections and rental cars for affected owners.

The ministry was ready to do the work of ongoing identifying of owners who driving recalled vehicles and the additional working hours needed could be paid out of state funds, Vafeades said.

Speedy checks could also be carried out by the manufacturing company, he said.

TOM officials and three MPs, including Sykas, Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis, and Stavros Papadouris, are set to meet Friday to amend the proposed bill for new imports.

The parliamentary transport committee is set to meet again next Thursday and take the matter to the plenary for a decision no later than December 12.

In terms of vehicle sales going forward, the proposed law provides for a mandatory form to be completed during importation, listing defective or recalled components. Additionally, it provides for public or private vehicle inspection [MOT] facilities to be updated with a “hotlist” of such vehicles.