Three people were arrested in Limassol after police found a suitcase containing over 5.7 kilogrammes of cocaine and 5.6 kilogrammes of cannabis in a suitcase in the owned by one of the trio.

The car was stopped after the police saw its driver, a 33-year-old man, drive to meet a 50-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. The 33-year-old then took a suitcase out of his car and then placed it into the woman’s car, before all three left the scene.

The police then stopped and searched all three, who had gone their separate ways, finding the cocaine and the cannabis, as well as a mobile phone valued at €70, in the woman’s car.

The 50-year-old had left on a motorcycle, and a search of his person turned up two mobile phones and €1,845 in cash. A total of €225 in cash and two mobile phones were also found in the possession of the 33-year-old.

The police then searched the 33-year-old’s house, finding seven more kilograms of cannabis. In the woman’s house, they found 13 grams of cannabis.

All three appeared in court on Saturday morning and were remanded in custody for six days.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.