The police are to “intensify” their work to clamp down on people driving over the speed limit from Monday.

The force announced that the increased speed checks are to be “carried out in connection with the European traffic police network Roadpol”, with the stated aim of preventing serious and fatal road accidents.

“Excessive speed is a very important factor in determining the outcome of a road traffic collision and is considered one of the main causes of serious and fatal road collisions,” the police said.