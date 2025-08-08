CRIVIT gets in the saddle with the professional cycling team, Lidl-Trek.

The multi-sport movement brand continues the partnership with the successful team which is in the midst of its best season ever. CRIVIT x Lidl-Trek is a sponsorship that equips pro athletes with team wear for their off-race use, supporting them not just in their preparation for practice and racing, but in their role model function as promoters of an active lifestyle.

Athletic or just active – movement is king

With the sponsorship, CRIVIT, the brand for sportswear and equipment, aims to inspire everyone to pursue an active lifestyle for more wellbeing – an essential part of the brand’s mission. The surprising twist: This partnership is not about race-day performance, but about what happens when the pressure is off and the pedals keep turning. In consequence, CRIVIT provides the Lidl-Trek with team wear for use outside of racing. The team jerseys also feature the CRIVIT logo on the arms to show off the partnership prominently.

Lidl-Trek is one of the most successful teams in the cycling sport, and features three exciting squads: men, women and development. The team consists of 65 riders from 20 different nations who regularly participate in world-renowned cycling races across the globe. In 2025, Lidl-Trek have won multiple stages at the most prestigious races: the Tour de France and the men’s and women’s editions of the Giro d’Italia. The team’s mission statement is in perfect sync with that of the CRIVIT x Lidl-Trek collaboration: To “become the best road cycling team in the world and inspire more people to ride their bikes”.

From mode of transportation to state of mind

The activewear provided includes lightweight, breathable apparel designed for comfort and style – perfect for travel, downtime, and all kinds of off-duty sports and activities. This applies to the entire team, not just the athletes: Everyone at Lidl-Trek is equipped with the functional, comfortable, and versatile CRIVIT team wear. In line with everyday activity, the partnership is aimed at encouraging people to integrate being active into their daily lives.

The Lidl-Trek pros, like Jonathan Milan, who recently celebrated winning the green jersey at Tour de France, are convinced that the right gear can be a good starting point for that: “Even when we’re off the clock, we still feel the most comfortable in casual, athleisure-style clothes for travel and everyday activities – because we like to stay active and appreciate clothes that match our dynamic,” said Jonathan Milan. “Team wear that supports our lifestyle off-duty helps us keep up the team spirit. We like that it shows everyone how to easily integrate sports into everyday life with an affordable, high-quality brand like CRIVIT.”

For anyone inspired by the Lidl-Trek rider’s enthusiasm for movement on and off the road, CRIVIT has got everything aspiring hobby athletes could need. The brand offers equipment for a wide variety of sports and outdoor activities such as fitness, cycling, camping and outdoor, running, fun and team sports, winter sports or water sports.

About CRIVIT

The CRIVIT brand – available at Lidl – offers a unique range of sportswear and equipment for a variety of activities and sports. Whether fitness, cycling, camping and outdoor, running, fun and team sports, winter sports or water sports: CRIVIT provides everything for an active lifestyle – at the best price-performance ratio. As a partner that motivates people to exercise, CRIVIT focuses on individual well-being and inspires everyone to be active in their own way. Exercise. Sport. Well-Being. With CRIVIT. More information about CRIVIT at www.crivit.com.

About Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek has a simple mission: become the best road cycling team in the world and inspire more people to ride their bikes. We accomplish this by empowering athletes to achieve greatness, pushing the limits of engineering and human potential, and inspiring riders and fans with our passion.

