The military exercise Argonaut begins on Monday and will continue until Thursday, the Defence Ministry announced.

Argonaut will feature several search and rescue operations with simulations of distressed vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean sea that will be carried out in Cyprus’ airspace, land and maritime areas.

The exercise is coordinated by the foreign ministry and the Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC).

Argonaut will also feature personnel and assets from partner countries including Greece.

The ministry said that part of the exercise will test the national Estia and TEFKROS plans which handle “the reception of non-combatants from neighbouring countries” as well as “mass search and rescue operations within the area of responsibility of the Republic.”