An explosion damaged a car showroom in Engomi, Nicosia, early on Thursday morning. Police said the blast happened at about 3.25am.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the glass main entrance of the showroom shattered. They carried out initial checks on site. Police confirmed that further investigations will continue throughout the day. No injuries have been reported.

At this stage, authorities have not disclosed what caused the explosion or if anyone is responsible. The damage appears limited to the entrance glass.

Police are reviewing all evidence to understand the full circumstances.

More details will be released as the inquiry progresses. Residents and businesses nearby have been advised to stay alert.