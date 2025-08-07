Festivals, both rural and in towns, are happening this weekend alongside beachside parties, outdoor screenings and live music concerts in unique open-air locations. Here is a selection of some of the most exciting event choices this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In its final stretch, is the 20th edition of the Lemesos International Documentary Festival concludes this Saturday with three more documentaries to be screened: Welded Together at 6.30pm, Enigma at 8.30pm and Forensic Architecture at 10.30pm. The festivities will conclude with a party and music choices by DJ Harama.

Another festival this weekend is the Paphos Beer Festival, which will fill the Medieval Castle Square with beer booths, food stands and a large seafront stage that will host performers. Singers, fire artists and DJs will entertain the crowds from Thursday to Sunday as one of the town’s biggest beer celebrations takes place. Doors open at 6pm and there is even a competition that might take you to Oktoberfest with access to the Hofbräuhaus tent and a guided tour of the world’s oldest pub.

In the quiet rural district of Paphos, Salamiou village will once again host Animafest Festival this weekend for the 24th time. Expect evenings of outdoor animation screenings from around the world, audiovisual performances by young Cypriot musicians and artists, live music, workshops on pinhole cameras and handmade animation techniques, as well as plenty of village party vibes.

In its first edition is another village festival – the Mahalepi Festival of Amiantos. Happening this Saturday and Sunday at the village’s riverside Hadjiktori Park, the event is dedicated to the beloved summer dessert. Throughout the two days, there will be varied mahalepi flavours, featuring traditional and more modern versions, live music with Stefanos Pelekanis and Areti Ketime, traditional dances, workshops, games, a market with local produce and even a guided walk down a nature trail.

In Kato Amiantos, surrounded by tall trees and fresh mountain air, the Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival continues with two more intimate live concerts this weekend. At the small outdoor Theatraki Dasous, Andria Demosthenous and Manolis Neophytou will bring to life music by Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis and songs from musicals. The concert starts at 8pm and costs €13. On Sunday, a live jazz concert will fill the forest with Herbie Hancock’s music as four Cypriot musicians pay tribute to the American jazz artist.

For a dose of sunshine reggae and laidback summer vibes, One Love Festival will deliver pure reggae sounds this weekend in Paphos. Hosted at the Base Venue in Timi, the festival will welcome reggae performing artists from Cyprus and abroad as well as DJs who will perform from Friday to Sunday.

Apart from the music, a crafts market will host local sellers and a kids’ corner will keep little ones busy with creative reggae-themed activities.

Also happening in Paphos are the Garden Screenings at Attikon by Kimonos Arts Centre. Next up is the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which will be shown on Friday night at 9pm, screened in English with Greek subtitles.

Finally, an evening of contemporary piano music will round up another week of events. Jared Willis will perform works by Eric Satie, Philip Glass, Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter and Arvo Pärt at the Liven Cyprus Workshop in Kornos this Saturday at 6.30pm.

20th Lemesos International Documentary Festival

Annual festival with week-long documentary screenings from Cyprus and abroad. Until August 8. Lanitis Carob Mill Complex, Limassol. €5 per film, €35 Festival Pass. www.soldoutticketbox.com. http://www.filmfestival.com.cy

Paphos Beer Festival

Four-festival with beer, food and live entertainment. August 7-10. Medieval castle square, Paphos. Free. www.cyprusbeerfestival.com

24th Countryside Animafest Cyprus – Views of the World

Annual festival with outdoor animation screenings, workshops, concerts and exhibitions. August 8-10. Salamiou village, Paphos district. €5 per night. https://animafest.com.cy/

1st Mahalepi Festival

First edition of traditional festival. August 9-10. Amiantos village. 5pm onwards. www.amiantosvillage.com

Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival 2025

Outdoor concerts in the forest. Organized by Manolis Neophytou. Until August 24. Theatraki Dasous, Kato Amiantos. Varied times and ticket prices. Tel: 99833944. [email protected]

One Love

Reggae festival with DJs, live performances and a craft market. August 8-10. Base Venue, Timi, Paphos. www.onelovefestivalcy.com

Garden Screenings at Attikon

Summer film screenings. Every Wednesday and Friday. Until August 27. Attikon, Paphos. 9pm. https://www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings

Piano Recital

Jared Willis performs Eric Satie, Philip Glass, Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, and Arvo Pärt. August 9. Liven Cyprus Workshop, Kornos. €15 including one drink. Tel: 96-834224