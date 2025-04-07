The international iGaming holding PIN-UP Global appeared among the top five nominees for the 17th In Business Awards* in Cyprus. As the holding has developed, it has gathered a team from around the world, becoming one of the key developers of products and solutions for the iGaming industry.

PIN-UP Global has grown from a company of five employees in 2016, to an international holding that develops technological B2B solutions for the iGaming market. Currently, under the leadership of Marina Ilina, the holding creates advanced products for the iGaming industry, and its In Business Awards nomination reflects the holding’s growing influence in Cyprus.

“We are committed to create products that transform the iGaming industry for the better, and our success is closely tied to the development of Cyprus as a technological hub,” noted PIN-UP Global CEO Marina Ilina.

Complex B2B solutions for iGaming industry

PIN-UP Global is an international iGaming holding that specialises in creating innovative technological solutions for the iGaming industry, and develops advanced software and cutting-edge products that ensure the complete cycle of operation and effective scaling of business.

PIN-UP Global’s product portfolio includes: Core Product Platform; Cash Desk; Affiliate & traffic-generated Tool; Marketing & Segmentation Tool; CRM & Customer Support Tool; Anti-Fraud Tool;

Communication Hub Tool.

Each product and service from PIN-UP Global is created taking into account the market’s real needs, and supported by the holding’s expertise in the respective field.

All PIN-UP Global products meet the high standards of the jurisdictions in which they are distributed, ensuring reliability and security for partners.

PIN-UP Global is an international holding specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions, and innovative products for the iGaming industry. PIN-UP Global CEO Ilina has been listed in the Forbes Cyprus 20 Women in Tech Awards, and received the LEADER OF THE YEAR award at the SBC Summit in 2023, and dubbed CEO of the Year at SIGMA Eurasia.

Contributing to the development of Cyprus

PIN-UP Global actively contributes to the development of the technological sector in Cyprus by creating highly-qualified jobs, attracting international talent to the region, investing in the local economy, supporting educational initiatives, and strengthening Cyprus’ status as a growing European hub for innovative technologies.

*The In Business Awards is an annual award in Cyprus, organised by IN Business magazine, which recognises the achievements of both small and large businesses, quality products and services, as well as successful entrepreneurs for their contributions to Cyprus’ economic growth.