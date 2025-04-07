Violating ethics and artistry has brought one filmmaker to the fore

Everyone’s timeline this week has been flooded with a sickening abomination, a twisted evil that was let loose upon the world to devour what was once good and pure. Besides US President Trump though, social media was full of users taking advantage of OpenAI’s newest extended middle finger to artists and copyright infringement lawyers: parroting the stunning anime design of legendary Studio Ghibli and churning out cheap copies of people’s uploaded photos in that style. It would be cute save for a minor point:

It’s a gross violation of ethics and artistry.

Technically, OpenAI didn’t break any law. This is the case because big tech companies actively lobby politicians to discourage lawmakers globally from proposing such legislation.

Studio Ghibli and visionary animator Hayao Miyazaki are not getting any revenue from the massive response from people, with OpenAI raking in the profits. After spending decades perfecting the drawing style and honing the characteristics that turned Ghibli into an instantly recognisable brand, the studio now sees its work denigrated and mimicked without their consent or control. It only made artists despise generative AI even more.

Ever the optimist though, I decided to turn that black ball of rage into a growing opportunity for everyone involved: for those who liked the new trend and those who hated it, here are some amazing Studio Ghibli movies you can watch with the whole family, available now on Netflix.

Nausicaa and the Valley of the Wind

Although not officially a Ghibli film, it is often bundled together with the rest as this was written and directed by Miyazaki, one of his earliest works. It tells the story of Princess Nausicaa, 1,000 years after the collapse of civilization, as she tries to make sense of the vast, dangerous world and save her community from impending disaster.

Grave of the Fireflies

Let me be straight: this film will destroy your soul. Miyazaki’s films are of course influenced by war (he was born in 1941) and how people can cope and survive in a violent world and still keep their humanity. Grave of the Fireflies tells the story of two siblings, a brother and a sister, as they try to survive the aftermath of the firebombing of Kobe in World War II. With rations dwindling, the duo are soon faced with some harsh decisions.

No joke, even writing this made me tear up.

My Neighbour Totoro

If you were looking up anything about Studio Ghibli, you probably saw a weird image of a girl waiting at a bus stop with a huge creature next to her. That image comes from another iconic film, My Neighbour Totoro. Totoro is the closest thing Ghibli has to a mascot as the film exemplifies their style. Two young girls go on a fantastic adventure where they meet spirits, all while trying to cope with the very real pain of their mother’s illness and adjusting to a change in their lives.

Porco Rosso

Studio Ghibli delights in abstract and absurdity, blending breathtaking animation with an engaging plot. That touch of the surreal is exemplified in Porco Rosso, the tale of an Italian, adventure-loving, former World War I fighter pilot called Porco Rosso. Rosso is the only one brave and capable enough to take on the pirates that plague the airships touring the Adriatic Sea. One minor detail: Rosso was cursed to be an anthropomorphic pig and he got his name due to his looks and red plane. Porco Rosso, Italian for The Red Pig.

Princess Mononoke

One of the best-known Ghibli films, responsible for helping the studio break into Western audiences as the company was initially lauded in Japan but not known outside of the country. The film tackles issues of environmentalism as a cursed prince sets out to cure himself only to find himself caught in a battle between a settlement destroying the environment and the spirits of a nearby forest led by the strong-willed princess San.

Spirited Away

Perhaps the most famous of Ghibli films, Spirited Away was met with universal acclaim and commercial success. It tells the story of a 10-year-old girl who finds herself trapped in an amusement park as her parents are transformed into pigs and she is taken by an entity that enslaves people by taking their names. The girl, Sen, is now in a race with time to reverse the damage done before she loses herself completely.