Cyprus is stepping up its push to join the Schengen zone, a development seen as critical for reinforcing the island’s appeal to investors and simplifying cross-border activity for companies.

Alongside Ireland, Cyprus remains one of only two EU member countries outside the passport-free travel area.

However, president Nikos Christodoulides has made clear that the country is on track to be technically ready for accession by 2025, pointing to the broader economic gains that would follow.

Indeed, a number of stakeholders from Cyprus’ business community are backing the government’s efforts.

Speaking to InBusinessNews, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) secretary general Philokypros Roussounides and Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev_ director general Michalis Antoniou both stressed that Schengen membership would strengthen Cyprus’ competitive standing in the European market.

Roussounides underlined Keve’s full support for accession, noting that unrestricted movement of people and goods plays a vital role in boosting commercial ties and international confidence—both essential pillars of economic development.

He added that joining the zone would significantly improve Cyprus’ image as a stable, trustworthy location for doing business—an argument President Christodoulides has also made during recent engagements in the United States, as part of ongoing efforts to rebrand the country on the global stage.

For companies based in Cyprus, Roussounides said Schengen membership would bring clear advantages.

“It would establish the island as a hub for regional headquarters, easing travel for corporate executives across the EU by removing unnecessary bureaucracy.”

He also noted that non-EU nationals entering Cyprus with a visa would benefit too, gaining the ability to move freely within the Schengen area—something that could provide a boost for tech startups and innovation-led businesses.

Concerns over border management along the Green Line, he said, now appear to be under control.

“This move would also reaffirm our full alignment with EU standards,” he added.

Asked which sectors might benefit the most, Roussounides said the impact would cut across the board, raising the international profile of all firms operating from Cyprus.

“It’s a powerful tool for reshaping our image as a safe and attractive business environment.”

Antoniou echoed that view, warning that Cyprus’ continued exclusion from Schengen remains a serious disadvantage in the eyes of international investors.

“Without Schengen membership, there are needless restrictions on the movement of people,” he said. “We’ve waited long enough—now it’s time to move forward.”

He emphasised that the freedom to travel across the EU without checks is a core benefit of the Schengen zone.

“The fact that we, along with Ireland, are still outside is clearly working against us,” he stated.

Antoniou questioned why an investor would choose Cyprus over another EU state with full Schengen access.

“You’re starting from a negative springboard,” he said.

“And that’s something we need to change,” he added.

Like Roussounides, he said the positive effects of accession would be felt across sectors.

“Anyone planning to establish a physical presence in Cyprus—whether for themselves or their staff—will find even more reasons to do so once we’re in the Schengen zone,” he concluded.