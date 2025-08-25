The postal services on Monday announced that all post to the US containing goods has been suspended for the moment.

Letters and documents will continue to be accepted as usual the services said.

“Following the changes to be implemented by the United States of America, effective from August 29 for the taxation of incoming parcels containing goods, and until the procedures that must be followed are clarified and in cooperation with the airlines, the acceptance of items for all services (EMS, parcels, letter mail, QuickPost) is suspended until further notice,” an announcement said.