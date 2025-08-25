Christos Christaki, the 19-year-old who died on Saturday night after being run over in a car park in Larnaca earlier in the week, died of a traumatic brain injury, an autopsy revealed on Monday.

Christaki had been run over last Monday night by a car driven by another 19-year-old, who is believed to have been his friend. A third 19-year-old was in the car’s passenger seat.

He had initially been taken to the Larnaca general hospital and intubated, before being transferred to the Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of his condition and then moved again to the American medical centre, where he died.

The police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver, which came back negative.

Since then, they are said to have carried out a reconstruction of the incident and reviewed CCTV footage from the area, though it was found in the review of the CCTV footage that no cameras cover the part of the car park where the incident occurred.

They have also taken statements from several people who were present at the time of the incident, and are seeking more witnesses.

The three teens were believed to have been out with a larger group celebrating the end of their military service.