Music, dance and traditional festivities return to Pervolia this August as the 23rd Pervolia Cultural Festival comes to life. Organised by the Dromolaxia-Meneou municipality, Pervolia council and the cultural group Rigainas, the festival promises two evenings of vibrant performances and celebration.

Taking place at the Pervolia municipal parking area in the last week of August and starting at 8.30pm, the event is free and open to all, inviting locals and visitors to gather for a taste of Cyprus’ cultural richness.

The festival opens on August 29 with a lively traditional programme presented by the Zorbas Dance Ensemble and the Municipal Choir. The evening will then move into a dynamic live performance by popular Greek singer Eleni Hatzidou, joined on stage by Savvas Kettiros, setting the tone for a night of energy and celebration.

On August 30, the programme begins with music by the EDON Pervolia Philharmonic Orchestra and a performance by the Athanasia Dance School. The night continues with two much-loved performers: Kelly Kelekidou and Hovig, who will take to the stage with a mix of Greek pop flair and Cypriot talent, ensuring the festival’s closing night ends on a high note.

With a blend of traditional artistry and contemporary music, the Pervolia Cultural Festival has become a much-anticipated summer event, bringing people together under the warm night sky to celebrate culture, music and community.

23rd Pervolia Cultural Festival

Music, dancing and tradition. August 29-30. Pervolia Municipal Car Park, Larnaca district. 8.30pm. Tel: 24-422414