Fake messages are being sent out asking people to settle unpaid electricity bills.

The messages are supposedly sent from the electricity authority (EAC) by sms, urging consumers to follow the attached link and fill out their personal information.

The EAC has clarified that it has not sent out any messages and that those received by consumers were fraudulent.

It reminds consumers that any official message from the EAC will be sent to the consumer directly without requesting any personal data.

The EAC calls on the public to be cautious of messages with links or attached files, as they might lead to suspicious websites.