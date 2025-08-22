Areas of dense vegetation currently pose an increased risk of poisonous snakes, the civil defence warned on Friday, urging outdoor enthusiasts to be particularly cautious after a man was recently hospitalised in critical condition following a snakebite.

“For their own safety, all citizens must remain vigilant when spending time in nature, especially in areas with dense vegetation. In Cyprus, there are three species of poisonous snakes, one of which is extremely dangerous to humans,” the announcement said.

A rescue team had found the man in critical condition after he was bitten by a snake and also suffered heatstroke. He was treated in the intensive care unit of Limassol general hospital for eight days before being discharged.