The four-year-old boy who was pulled unconscious from a hotel swimming pool in Paphos on Thursday afternoon has been airlifted to Israel for further treatment.

The police said that the child had been intubated and was receiving care at Makarios hospital in Nicosia before being transferred abroad late on Thursday night.

According to Paphos police deputy head of operations Michalis Nicolaou, the boy was found at the bottom of the pool by another woman, who pulled him out of the pool.

He was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital’s A&E department and then transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.