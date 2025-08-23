A 19-year-old was arrested after attempting to rob a shop in Limassol, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they received a call regarding the incident shortly after midnight and arrived on the scene to find the teenager inside the shop.

He was questioned by the police and reportedly admitted verbally that he had entered the shop with the intention of stealing things from it.

The police also searched his bag and found “various tobacco products”, including electronic cigarettes, a pack of cigarettes, and packets of tobacco inside.

He was then arrested, while further investigations found that the items in his bag had been taken from the shop in which he was found.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.