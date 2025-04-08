Easter table with fringe benefits and a fixed 13.5 salaries per year.

Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in its team, recognising their commitment and contribution to the company’s success. In this context, it continues to provide additional cash benefits that enhance the income of its employees.

More specifically:

Provides vouchers worth a total of € 120,000 for the Easter dinner, in order to provide additional support to the families of its employees.

for the Easter dinner, in order to provide additional support to the families of its employees. Pioneers by providing 13.5 salaries per year, offering employees an additional half salary during the Easter period, in addition to the 13 salaries provided for by Cypriot law on an annual basis.

At the same time, Lidl Cyprus has already gone ahead and introduced a highly competitive minimum full-time gross minimum wage of €1,220 from 1 March 2025. This translates into an hourly rate of €7.41/hour for the first year of employment, an hourly rate that rises to €8.10 after two years, thus recognising the dedication of its team.

Through these initiatives, Lidl Cyprus remains true to its commitment to provide a fair, modern and supportive working environment, constantly investing in the well-being of its people. At the same time, it sets an example for other companies to follow a salary policy that respects and rewards employees’ efforts, along with strengthening the labour market as a whole.

