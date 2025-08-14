The island’s national holiday weekend is here! It is the busiest one of the year, when beaches are packed and agro-touristic lodges are fully booked. Typically, the events’ agenda tends to slow down around August 15, but not this year. The long weekend is filled with parties, traditional festivals full of Cypriot character and plenty of live music performances to charm August’s evenings.

In Polis Chrysochou, the Magic Oak will host its first-ever Nostalgia Disco Party. This summer, Nostalgia Parties are heading to Paphos on Saturday for a special pop-up event bringing back the sounds of the 70s and 80s. DJs Claudio and Mark on the decks will blast funky disco music from 8pm to 12.30am, creating the perfect vibe for a summer night boogie.

Not too far away, Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias will entertain visitors this Saturday at its Fig & Halidji Festival. Free samples of juicy figs and the region’s cheese will be going around to celebrate the occasion, while stalls will exhibit a range of local products. Of course, live music and dancing are on the agenda as well, by singer Giorgos Vanis as well as activities for children.

Also in the Paphos district, Kallepia village will celebrate the grape harvest season with its annual Grape Harvest Festivalon Saturday. Music, song, food and, of course, wine will flow around the village square in the evening while live music is performed by Cypriot musicians. Organised by the Kallepeia Community Council and the Kallepeia Association of Expatriates, the festival will include free palouzes and grapes, while on Thursday a bingo game will take place in the square.

In Lofou, the 34th Akis Theodorou Festival will unfold from Thursday to Sunday, moved from an earlier date due to the Limassol wildfires. Throughout four consecutive nights, the festival will offer traditional music, Greek and Cypriot pop performances, parties with DJs, bingo games, puppet theatre shows for children and concerts by big names from the Greek music scene. The events will take place at the school’s courtyard and the net proceeds will be donated to those affected by the wildfires.

Plenty of live music evenings are planned for this weekend as well in villages and towns. In Pelendri, a concert pays tribute to Dimitris Mitsopanos this Saturday with Peggy Zena, Miltos Paschalides, Costas Triantafillides, Prodromos Tsolia and Lisa Theofanous together on stage.

In Ayios Theodoros Pitsillias, the family-owned Pittali Winery with stunning views of the valley beneath, continues its summer music nights. This Sunday, the winery has invited Cypriot singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza for a Greek entechno and summer soul, pop performance.

Finally, at Music Hall Limassol, the renowned blues band The Goodfellas will offer a night of soul, funk, rock n roll and blues in their signature style, wrapping up a great holiday weekend.

Nostalgia Disco Summer Party

70s and 80s party with DJs Claudio and Mark. Organised by Nostalgia Parties. August 16. The Magic Oak, Polis Chrysochous. 8pm-12.30pm. €10 including one drink. Reservations needed. Tel: 99-825912, 99-498642

Fig & Halidji Festival

Traditional festival with local produce and live entertainment. August 16. Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias. €5 entrance, free for children under 12 years old

Annual Grape Harvest Festival

Wine, music and dancing. August 16. Kallepia village square, Paphos district. 8pm. Free. Tel: 99-615541, 99-316603, 99-582111, 99-069126

Concert Tribute to Dimitris Mitsopanos

Greek stars perform in charity concert. August 16. Community Stadium Pelendri, Limassol district. 7.30pm

Pittali Winery Summer Music Nights

Live Greek Entechno music with Chrysanthi Schiza. August 17. Jazz with Stefany and Vasilis. August 23. DJ Marios. August 30. Pittali Winery, Agios Theodoros Pitsillias. 7.30pm. €15 including one glass of wine. Reservations: https://shorturl.at/kMKm0. Tel: 96-605030

34th Akis Theodorou Festival

Four days of live music, bingo games and puppet theatre. August 17. Primary school courtyard, Lofou village. Various times and prices

The Goodfellas

Local blues, soul and funk band live. August 17. Music Hall Limassol. Doors open 7pm, music at 8pm. €10. Tel: 96-002425. August 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420