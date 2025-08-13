Police will roll out heightened security measures across Cyprus from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 August, as part of a coordinated plan to ensure public safety during the Dormition of the Mother of God long weekend.

According to an official statement, enhanced operations will see stronger police presence on major roads and in busy public areas to prevent crime, curb disturbances and improve road safety.

Officers will be stationed at key points in the road network to assist with traffic flow and carry out frequent checks aimed at reducing serious and fatal accidents.

Special attention will be given to offences linked to drunk driving, drug-impaired driving, excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, failure to wear seatbelts or helmets, mobile phone use while driving, and reckless or negligent driving.

In addition to road safety operations, police will deploy motorised and foot patrols in both urban and rural areas to prevent property crimes such as burglaries and thefts.

Increased monitoring will also be in place at busy public spaces, commercial streets, popular resorts and other high-traffic locations to safeguard residents and visitors.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and to follow safety guidelines throughout the weekend.