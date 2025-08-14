Tourism group TUI has introduced an innovative gadget designed to transform the beach experience for British holidaymakers, called the Sand Shaker.

According to an official announcement from the company, the device uses tremor technology to remove grains of sand and is currently being tested by the company on beaches this summer.

To achieve this, users step onto the platform and let it shake off the sand, offering a quick and effective way to clean up after a day by the sea.

“When we found that the most wonderful family day out frequently ends with the most frustrating family clean up, we knew we had to do shake things up – quite literally,” said Neil Swanson, Managing Director of TUI UK and Ireland.

The technology promises to end the struggle of dealing with sand long after the beach trip is over and to stop it from lingering in suitcases and belongings for days.

In just seconds, the company said, the Sand Shaker can remove sand from every crevice, leaving families free to return home without taking half the beach with them.

TUI’s launch follows research showing that beach holidays remain the nation’s favourite type of getaway.

Despite this, 54 per cent of Britons dread cleaning up sand after a trip. In addition, more than a third, or 35 per cent, say sand is more trouble than it is worth.

“Sand should only be found on the beach and not in clothes, suitcases, or beds, days and sometimes weeks after a holiday,” said Swanson.

The findings reveal that sand is among the top irritations of a beach holiday.

Over half, at 56 per cent, said they would visit the beach more often if they could avoid taking sand home.

Nearly one in three, or 29 per cent, said that sand in their food was the worst part of their trip.

Families spend an average of nearly 15 minutes clearing sand after a beach day, while 13 per cent spend more than half an hour on the task.

“The groundbreaking prototype will come as a huge relief to the millions of families stressed by post-beach mess,” the company said.

Almost three quarters, or 74 per cent, said they would like a more convenient way to remove sand.

Nearly half, at 49 per cent, admitted that no matter what they did, they could never completely get rid of it.

“It’s one small step for TUI, and a giant leap for parents,” said Swanson.

A striking 40 per cent of families even confessed to throwing away items after beach trips because they were too sandy to clean.

“The Sand Shaker is being tested this summer to help British families return from their beach trips with just happy memories,” TUI said.

Almost half of respondents, at 44 per cent, said they still found sand more than three days after their visit.

It was most often found in swimming short pockets, reported by 26 per cent, in children’s ears, mentioned by 14 per cent, and even in nappies, noted by 8 per cent.