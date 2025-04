Excavation work will be carried out on the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous road from Wednesday until Saturday, the Public Works department said on Tuesday.

Works will start at 9am and continue 6pm, during which time the lane from Paphos towards Tsada will close for a distance of 100 metres and traffic will be diverted to the opposite lane.

The public works department apologised for the inconvenience and asked for the public to show understanding.