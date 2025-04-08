Larnaca and Paphos airports handled 707,304 passengers in March 2025, marking a 5.91 per cent rise compared to the same month last year.

It was the strongest performance ever recorded for the January–March period, with total traffic up by 6.79 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Transport Ministry, Larnaca airport posted a 15.17 per cent increase in March, continuing the positive trend seen in 2024.

In contrast, Paphos airport recorded a drop of 11.45 per cent over the same period.

Flights between Cyprus and Greece, the UK, Israel, Poland and Germany accounted for the bulk of traffic.

Aircraft movements reached 5,921 in March,up 5.85 per cent compared to 2024.

The largest rise in passenger numbers at Larnaca came from routes to and from Israel, Greece, the UK, Poland and Armenia.

At Paphos, gains were recorded on flights from Germany, Israel, Sweden, Lithuania and Ireland.

However, Larnaca also saw notable declines in traffic from Germany, Austria, France, Lithuania and Hungary.

In Paphos, traffic dropped on routes from Greece, Italy, France, Hungary and Bulgaria.