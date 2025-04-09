Cyprus has the potential to become a leading global hub for business and shipping, shipowner Polys Hajioannou said during his visit to New York for the Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum.

The event was mainly to strengthen ties between Cyprus and the international investment community.

Speaking to an audience of industry leaders, investors and government officials, Hajioannou showed a clear picture of Cyprus’ strategic advantages, not only in the maritime sector, but also as a competitive, reliable base for international business.

He stressed that Cyprus has steadily gained trust in global markets, thanks to the credibility of its legal framework, the reliability of its shipping registry, and the government’s ongoing efforts to promote the island abroad.

“We have a Ministry of Shipping that is always ready to help, with very low fees and competitive terms,” he said, noting that Cyprus offers one of the most responsive and practical flag registries in the world.

For Hajioannou, whose family has been deeply rooted in shipping for decades, supporting the Cypriot flag is a long-standing commitment, mentioned in the outlet newmoney.

Today, the majority of vessels managed by his company,both publicly and privately, fly the Cyprus flag. This, he explained, is not just a patriotic choice but also a strategic one.

He pointed to his experience raising capital through Cyprus-flagged vessels, securing funds from top-tier international banks and institutions, including lenders in Japan.

“The Cypriot flag has never been challenged by financiers,” he said. “Shipowners feel confident in the legal security provided.”

This legal reliability, he noted, has made Cyprus a respected player in the global maritime scene. But beyond that, he believes Cyprus must continue to promote itself in international markets—not only in shipping but across a wide range of sectors.

Reflecting on the recent Capital Link event in New York, he said it was encouraging to see the unified front presented by Cypriot businesspeople and government representatives. Together,

they made the case for Cyprus as a serious base for investment, even in the face of global uncertainties.

“The challenge,” he said, “is to be consistent. To keep showing up, keep making the case, even when external factors like the recent US tariffs make things more difficult.”

Hajioannou, who took his own company public on Wall Street in 2008, spoke at length about the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the United States.

“Peter Georgiopoulos, who was a market guru at the time, said if you’re present, if you come here, if you see people, the opportunity will come. Because it’s the US,” he remarked.

Commenting on recent stock market volatility triggered by tariffs, he noted that “Today, people are saying the stock market crashed. I just turned on my phone and saw another 5 per cent drop.”

He added that “To me, it’s an opportunity to get in and make easy money. Of course, you’re going to lose some money for a few weeks… but when there’s volatility, we all make money.”

He made it clear that for shipping firms operating between Cyprus and the US, the opportunity for success is significant—so long as companies play by the rules, stay transparent with investors and think long-term.

He also shared the numbers behind his company’s growth over the past 17 years. “When the shares started trading, we had 11 ships in the company. Today we own 46, and seven more are on the way in the next two years. So, 11 became 53,” he said.

In total, the company raised $570 million in capital, earned $1.3 billion in net profits, and returned $310 million in dividends to shareholders.

“And we still own 50 per cent of the company,” he added. “With hard work but with perseverance, you can achieve results—and that’s what I want Cyprus to achieve over the years.”

Although he emphasised business, Hajioannou did not shy away from politics. He spoke openly about the island’s ongoing division and the wider geopolitical context.

“We are a small nation. Half of it is occupied by Turkey with the Turkish army. We don’t need Turkey in Cyprus. We have another 200,000 foreigners living in Cyprus. With all these wars, we have Russians, Ukrainians, Israelis. It is a country that can accept anyone, and anyone can prosper in Cyprus,” he said.

He praised the Cypriot President for actively promoting Cyprus abroad, especially in key markets like New York, Houston and San Francisco. “Fortunately, we have a President who understands

all this,” he said. “But don’t expect results within a year. It’s the next five to ten years that we are building now. You have to build to succeed.”

For Hajioannou, the message is clear. Cyprus has the foundations in place—what it needs now is consistency, commitment and a collective long-term vision.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman,” he said.

“But through the opportunity we offer to our compatriots, we can all achieve something great for our country”, Hajioannou concluded.