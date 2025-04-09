Six in ten young people in Cyprus see finding a job as their biggest challenge, while a quarter are worried about the country’s future and one in five say starting a family is a serious concern, according to a new nationwide survey.

These are the findings of the 6th Neo-Barometer, an annual survey by the Cyprus Youth Organisation (Onek), carried out on its behalf by the IMR research unit at the University of Nicosia.

The results were presented at a press conference on Wednesday. The survey was conducted using a random sampling method and included 1,000 participants aged between 14 and 35.

Job prospects dominate their concerns, with 60 per cent naming job-hunting as the most serious problem they face.

This is followed by worries about career progress (37 per cent), financial problems (27 per cent), the future of the country (25 per cent), and starting a family (21 per cent).

Other frequently mentioned concerns include studies (18 per cent), the cost of living (17 per cent), keeping a job (16 per cent), housing (14 per cent), health (12 per cent), low wages (12 per cent), the environment (10 per cent), mental health (5 per cent), and family problems (4 per cent).

When asked to rank the seriousness of individual issues, housing came out at the top, scoring an average of 8.67 points out of 10.

Career prospects followed with 8.35 points, while the availability of jobs without expectations was rated at 7.89.

In terms of their personal finances, half of the respondents said they are managing, whereas only 29 per cent said they live comfortably.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent reported financial difficulty, and 3 per cent said they are in great difficulty.

Compared to a year ago, 53 per cent said their employment situation had remained the same, 38 per cent reported an improvement, slightly down from 41 per cent in the previous survey, and 9 per cent said it had worsened.

Trust in institutions remains alarmingly low among young people. Political parties scored just 3.26 out of 10.

The media, government and parliament also ranked poorly, with scores of 3.84, 3.97 and 4 respectively.

The courts (4.81), local government (4.88), police (4.92), and the auditor general (5.05) fared only slightly better. Notably, trust in the auditor general has declined since last year.

Moreover, interest in politics appears limited.

More than half of those surveyed (57 per cent) said they are not interested, with 31 per cent reporting little interest, 26 per cent no interest at all, 27 per cent saying they are somewhat interested, and only 16 per cent stating they are very interested.

Corruption was rated as the most pressing issue for young people, with an average seriousness score of 8.68.

This was followed by concerns about meritocracy (8.5), the absence of young people in high positions (7.87), brain drain (7.78), and radicalisation (7.17).

As for the future, most young people remain cautiously optimistic about their own prospects, 18 per cent said they are very optimistic and 45 per cent said they are optimistic.

However, views shift considerably when considering the outlook for future generations.

Nearly three in four respondents (74 per cent) said they are not optimistic about what lies ahead, with 31 per cent saying not at all, 43 per cent a little, 21 per cent fairly optimistic, and just 5 per cent very optimistic.

Participation in social and civic life also remains limited. Only 35 per cent are members of a voluntary organisation, while 31 per cent are part of a sports team and 20 per cent belong to a professional association.

In addition, just 14 per cent are involved in youth or cultural organisations, 11 per cent in environmental groups, and only 10 per cent are part of a political party or youth centre.

Even fewer, just 7 per cent, are on a student council, and 6 per cent are involved in student factions.

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence technologies have become deeply embedded in the daily lives of young people, with 96 per cent familiar with them and using them at school, work or for personal reasons.

Among them, 37 per cent said they know enough to use AI tools confidently in their day-to-day life, 33 per cent understand the basics, and 26 per cent have heard of AI but are not familiar with it. Only 4 per cent said they had never heard of it.

AI use triggers mixed feelings, half of respondents said they feel equally excited and concerned. A further 26 per cent feel more excited than concerned, while 24 per cent are more concerned than excited.

A clear majority (79 per cent) believe there is a need for further guidance on the proper use and application of AI.

Moreover, 60 per cent view it more as an opportunity than a threat, 57 per cent believe it can help develop knowledge and skills, and 48 per cent consider the information it produces to be reliable.

ChatGPT is by far the most commonly used AI tool, with 72 per cent of respondents saying they use it. This is followed by Google Translate (60 per cent), Siri (27 per cent), Canva (17 per cent), Grammarly (13 per cent), Microsoft Copilot (12 per cent), and Alexa (11 per cent).

In terms of functionality, young people mostly use AI for searching information (85 per cent), translating texts (74 per cent), spell checking (64 per cent), rewording texts (50 per cent), summarising content (44 per cent), and drafting texts (44 per cent).

Creative uses include generating images and videos (36 per cent) and creating social media content (27 per cent).

AI tools are applied across various aspects of life, 63 per cent use them for personal purposes, 55 per cent in education, and 44 per cent at work.

Constantina Achilleos, president of the Onek, said that “the findings of the 6th Neo-Barometer confirm that professional rehabilitation and economic uncertainty remain at the centre of young people’s concerns.”

She added that “the survey continues to be a valuable tool in capturing the perceptions, priorities, and worries of young people.”

She also noted the growing familiarity with Artificial Intelligence technologies, which the youth are approaching with both enthusiasm and concern.

“As Onek, we continue to support young people by offering opportunities, tools, and skills that meet their needs and aspirations,” she concluded.