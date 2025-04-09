Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, will travel to Warsaw on Thursday, April 10, in order to participate in the Eurogroup meeting and the informal Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin), which will take place on April 11 and 12.

On the morning of Friday, April 11, Keravnos will attend the Eurogroup proceedings.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, “Eurozone finance ministers will exchange views on developments in international foreign exchange markets and inflation, in anticipation of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund”.

These discussions will be informed by presentations from the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Following that, the Eurogroup will convene in its extended format, including finance ministers from all European Union member states.

In this session, ministers will exchange views on fiscal developments and challenges in a discussion that will also include the Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Aurore Lalucq.

“The informal Ecofin Council will begin with a working lunch, during which EU finance ministers will discuss the macroeconomic consequences and challenges of trade for the union, especially in light of the recent announcements by the president of the United States regarding the imposition of universal tariffs on imports,” the announcement said.

In the afternoon of April 11, finance ministers will participate in a joint meeting with central bank governors from EU member states.

During this session, they will exchange views based on a working paper prepared by the Polish presidency.

Discussions will focus on the competitiveness of European financial markets and their role in supporting investment in the current economic environment.

Finally, on Saturday, April 12, finance ministers will exchange views on strengthening the EU’s defence capabilities and explore financing options.

“These discussions will be based on a working paper prepared by the Bruegel Institute,” the announcement concluded.