Three people accused of trafficking a 48-year-old woman will face trial before the Paphos criminal court in October, it was ruled on Monday.

Aged 51, 79 and 44, they are accused of conspiring to commit a felony, kidnapping and the trafficking of an adult.

The crimes were reported on August 9 by the 48-year-old Romanian woman herself.

The Romanian authorities said the 48-year-old had travelled to Cyprus with a 51-year-old Romanian man and the 44-year-old woman, and was possibly being held in a Paphos hotel against her will, and that she was expected to travel the same day to Poland.

Paphos police arrived at the hotel but failed to find the woman.

Instead, she was found outside Paphos airport calling for help, along with the 51-year-old man.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the 48-year-old woman who said the man had not allowed her to leave the hotel without an escort.

On two occasions, he took her to a specific location in Paphos owned by the 79-year-old, where she was forced to engage in sexual acts with customers in exchange for payment.

The three suspects appeared on Monday before the district court.

The 51-year-old man remains in custody, the other two were released but put on the Stop list. Their travel documents will be surrendered and they are prohibited from passing through checkpoints.

They were both asked for a €100,000 guarantee, which the 44-year-old could not provide so remains in custody, while the 79-year-old met the bail condition and was released.