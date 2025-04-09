The desalination unit in Mandria area, destroyed when a fire ripped through it on December 6, will be up and running in early August, Paphos district governor Charalambos Pittokopitis said on Wednesday.

Pittokopitis, who was informed about works on the plant by the Kouklia desalination plant administrator, said repairs were on schedule to be fully operational in August, with the possibility of some quantities being produced as early as July.

Referring to the outdated water system, Pittokopitis said parts were being replaced, giving priority to sections leaking more often.

Furthermore, water meters were being placed on reservoirs to give a better picture of the situation and distribute water accordingly.

Pittokopitis told the Cyprus News Agency that the situation was difficult and that alternatives were being examined in cooperation with the water board and the local authorities.

He said Paphos would be able to get through the year and cover its needs in drinking water, adding that those who were being wronged were the farmers, who should be compensated for loss of income.

Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said efforts were being made to incorporate as many wells as possible in the system so that there was water for everyone.

He added that hotels were also encouraged to install small desalination units to cover their own needs, based on the cabinet decision of November 2024.