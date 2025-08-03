Police on Sunday afternoon said they are investigating a case of abduction of two people in Limassol, which was reported to them earlier in the morning.

From investigations that were carried out the two people were found inside a building.

According to the Cyprus Times, all the people involved are Syrian.

Those who were reported missing were found tied up in a warehouse which was under guard by others, the site reported.

Differences between them are believed to be about money.

Police are now working on the issuing of arrest warrants for those suspected of being behind the incident.