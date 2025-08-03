Police on Sunday night warned the public not to be fooled by posts on social media falsely claiming to be made by victims of the recent wildfire that tore through Limassol villages, destroying and damaging hundreds of properties.

The cybercrime unit said these posts “exploit human sensitivity with the aim of deceiving and financially exploiting unsuspecting users”.

Specifically, the unit said, unknown people are circulating false stories on social media, claiming they lost everything in the fires but managed to raise large sums of money through ‘miraculous’ applications or online gambling.

“These publications are accompanied by misleading hyperlinks, aiming to attract citizens to register, deposit money or provide personal and banking information,” the unit said.

The police warned users not to believe unknown people who made easy money, to not upload personal or banking details, do not respond to these messages but report them to the platform, or report them to the police on 22 808200 or 1460.