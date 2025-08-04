The Civil Defence on Monday refuted claims made on social media that its director was lounging on a beach during the recent wildfires that swept through Limassol district.

Posts on social media had alleged that Maria Papa, director of the Civil Defence, was “at the beach” while communities were being evacuated and the crisis was in full swing.

But Civil Defence said this information was false, and sought to set the record straight.

It said Papa was in fact abroad for family reasons, attending her child’s graduation ceremony.

During her absence, all the procedures were put into effect, and another person was designated to carry out her duties.

Once Papa learned of the fires, the statement added, she immediately made arrangements to return to Cyprus sooner than planned.

She flew back to the island at midnight of the same day [meaning the first day of the fires, July 23].

“At 6am on July 24, she went to the crisis coordination centre at Ypsonas, taking an active part in the management of the situation.”

Civil Defence said it “condemns any attempt to spread inaccurate information, especially at times of crisis, as this kind of information undermines the common effort and creates confusion among the public”.

At this difficult juncture, it went on, the primary concern is “to provide tangible support to those affected by the fires and to contribute…to restoring and boosting the resilience of our society”.