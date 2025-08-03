A 49-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday as police investigate a case of misappropriation of property by false representation and money laundering.

According to a police report made on June 11 to Paphos CID by a 75-year-old man, the suspect, from Nicosia, between May 2023 and October 2024 presented herself to him as a former bank employee.

She told him that she had connections and could help him acquire real estate and plots of land at bargain prices.

According to the complaint, the woman cheated the pensioner out of €720,000, while he later realised, no title deed is in his name.

Paphos CID is investigating.