Minthis Resort has been recognised as the number-one golf destination in Cyprus, and ranked 20th among the top golf resorts in Europe for 2025, according to the prestigious Leading Courses ranking. This ranking is based on traveller reviews, with golf enthusiasts sharing their insights on ideal golf destinations.

This top ranking highlights Minthis Resort’s commitment to providing an unparalleled golf experience in an idyllic, lush green setting that captures the senses from the very first moment.

The ranking for 2025 is part of the ninth edition of Leading Courses’ “Best Golf Resorts in Europe” publication, eagerly awaited each year by golfers looking to plan their next trips to enjoy their sport.

The ranking is based on reviews from golfers on Leadingcourses.com and accommodations on Booking.com. This ranking system offers a reliable and recognised representation of the most in-demand golf destinations across Europe.

Minthis Resort’s position at 20th place in the ranking confirms the dedication of its team to excellence, offering a unique golf experience that includes exceptional golf facilities, world-class hospitality, and extraordinary accommodations and dining experiences.

As Cyprus’ leading golf destination and 20th in Europe, Minthis Resort stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of Europe’s most renowned golf resorts, including Costa Navarino in Greece, The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, and Finca Cortesin in Spain.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized among the Top 100 Golf Resorts in Europe for 2025,” said Evangelia Iliadou, Executive Director of Pafilia. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional golf experience, enhanced by world-class amenities and services that cater to every need of our visitors. We extend our sincere thanks to all our guests who contributed with their valuable feedback to this remarkable achievement.”

Minthis Resort continues to build its reputation as an exceptional destination, not only for golfers, but also for travellers seeking luxury and tranquility. This recent recognition proves Paphos, and Cyprus as a whole, rightfully deserve their place on the map of premium, high-demand tourism destinations.

For more information about Minthis Resort, visit: www.minthisresort.com

About Pafilia Property Developers

Pafilia Property Developers has 47 years of reliability, excellence, consistency and creating innovative landmark projects on the island. With its experience and high level of expertise, it is the largest privately-owned property development company in Cyprus, offering comprehensive solutions for both buyers looking to live on the island, and locals choosing a lifestyle with an extensive range of pre and post-sale services. Pafilia Property Developers’ ONE and Minthis resort — two of Cyprus’ most innovative development projects — have won over 70 international awards. A fact that highlights Pafilia Property Developers’ commitment to high-quality, innovative approaches to development, and its commitment to providing exceptional personalised experiences to its clients at every level.