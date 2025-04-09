The Young Lions Cyprus 2025 competition will be held on April 10, 2025, giving young professionals in the advertising industry the chance to showcase their talent and compete in four key categories: Design, Digital, Film, and PR.

The sponsors of Young Lions Cyprus 2025 will play a vital role in materialising the competition.

Held by the Cyprus Advertising-Communication Association, with the Press and Information Office as co-organisers, the competition will lead the winners to one of the most prestigious international contests in the world — the Cannes Young Lions Competition.

This year, 11 teams will participate, and the Cyta Amphitheatre in Nicosia will be filled with creative young professional duos vying for the opportunity to represent Cyprus at the international Young Lions Competition in Cannes this June.

Sponsors and Supporters of this year’s event include:

Bronze Sponsor: 1:1 Diet

Hospitality Sponsor: Cyta

“ΦΩΘΚΙΑ-ΠΥΡΟΥΜΕΝΗ” Sponsors: Gnomi Integrated Communications, Hub & Spoke, Partners Connected Communications, RedWolf Ogilvy

“ΦΩΘΚΙΑ” Sponsors: Delema McCann Cyprus, Innovation Leo Burnett, Telia & Pavla BBDO

Supporters: Electroline, Foody

Media Sponsors:

TV channels and media: Alpha, Ant1, Omega, Sigma

Media groups: Philenews, SPP Media, IMH, Politis, Digital Tree, MC Media, Cyprus News, Cyprus Mail

Radio stations: Mix, Astra, Diesi

Winners in each category — who will go on to represent Cyprus in Cannes, one of the advertising industry’s most prestigious events — will be selected by a jury of 30 esteemed professionals from communication fields, academia, event sponsors, and NGOs, who also provided the competition briefs.

Jury members include:

Stefania Pantzi Stefanidi, Press and Information Office, Officer A’, Campaigns Division

Anastasia Adamidou, Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, Senior Officer, Head of Communications and International Relations

Anna Antoniou, SPP Media, Commercial Director

Ilias Arvanitis, Telia & Pavla BBDO, Head of Accounts & Growth

Nikoleta Vlasiou, TBWA\Entelia, General Manager

Sara-Mariza Vryonidi, Friends of the Earth Cyprus, Programme Officer

Grigoris Grigoriou, CYTA, Brand Communication Officer

Giorgos Dimitroulakis, Lidl Cyprus, Corporate Communications Manager | Corporate Affairs & Sustainability

Christiana Iacovou, Contact Advertising, Art Director

Myria Ioannou, European University Cyprus, Associate Professor, Marketing

Christos Karpasitis, UCLan Cyprus, Acting Head, School of Arts, Media & Communication

Antonios Kotsonias, Partners Connected Communications, Junior Creative Director

Youla Melanthiou, Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), Assistant Professor of Marketing

Nikos Beniodakis, OPAP Cyprus, OPAP Sports, Marketing & CSR Manager

Stavriana Nathanael, Digital Tree Group, Chief Marketing Officer

Nikolas Nikoli, University of Nicosia, Associate Professor of Communication

Myrto Panayiotidou, Delema McCann Cyprus, Creative Director

Stefanos Pantelidis, Bank of Cyprus, Marketing Manager

Nikolas Pantopiou, Avaton, General Manager

Maria Pavli, ORB, Art Director

Natasa Perdiou, Action Global Communications, Country Manager

Giorgos Pissis, Mall of Cyprus & Mall of Engomi, Marketing Manager

Savvas Pitzio, Innovation | Leo Burnett, Art Director

Spyros Polyviou, Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders, Director

Christiana Potsidou, Foody, Head of Marketing

Chryso Poullikka, Voici La Mode Group, Group Marketing & CRM Manager

Andri Siakalli, Electroline, Art Director

Sokratis Sokratus, Gnomi, Creative Director

Marios Tsiartas, Red Wolf Ogilvy, Head of Creative & Web

Yiangos Chatzigiannis, CIM-Cyprus Business School, CEO

As well as many more from leading agencies, universities, and organisations.

Categories and briefs

Film: Brief by the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, focusing on integrating gender perspectives into state policy, dismantling gender stereotypes, and ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all genders.

Brief by the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, focusing on integrating gender perspectives into state policy, dismantling gender stereotypes, and ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all genders. PR & Design: Brief by the Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders, representing ~60,000 patients in Cyprus and advocating for access to optimal treatment and quality of life since 2010.

Brief by the Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders, representing ~60,000 patients in Cyprus and advocating for access to optimal treatment and quality of life since 2010. Digital: Brief by Friends of the Earth Cyprus, a nonprofit NGO promoting environmental and social awareness and sustainable policy since 1993.

The Cannes Young Lions Competition takes place as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, offering participants global exposure and a unique experience in the world of advertising.

Don’t miss the chance to witness these powerful presentations and experience the creativity and enthusiasm of the new generation of talent!

Relevant competition information

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Arrival Time: 8.45am

8.45am Venue: Cyta Amphitheatre, Central Administrative Offices, 1 Telecommunications Street, 2014 Strovolos, Nicosia

Cyta Amphitheatre, Central Administrative Offices, 1 Telecommunications Street, 2014 Strovolos, Nicosia Registration: https://younglions.cy/presentations/

For more information, visit: