The Young Lions Cyprus 2025 competition will be held on April 10, 2025, giving young professionals in the advertising industry the chance to showcase their talent and compete in four key categories: Design, Digital, Film, and PR.
The sponsors of Young Lions Cyprus 2025 will play a vital role in materialising the competition.
Held by the Cyprus Advertising-Communication Association, with the Press and Information Office as co-organisers, the competition will lead the winners to one of the most prestigious international contests in the world — the Cannes Young Lions Competition.
This year, 11 teams will participate, and the Cyta Amphitheatre in Nicosia will be filled with creative young professional duos vying for the opportunity to represent Cyprus at the international Young Lions Competition in Cannes this June.
Sponsors and Supporters of this year’s event include:
- Bronze Sponsor: 1:1 Diet
- Hospitality Sponsor: Cyta
- “ΦΩΘΚΙΑ-ΠΥΡΟΥΜΕΝΗ” Sponsors: Gnomi Integrated Communications, Hub & Spoke, Partners Connected Communications, RedWolf Ogilvy
- “ΦΩΘΚΙΑ” Sponsors: Delema McCann Cyprus, Innovation Leo Burnett, Telia & Pavla BBDO
- Supporters: Electroline, Foody
- Media Sponsors:
TV channels and media: Alpha, Ant1, Omega, Sigma
Media groups: Philenews, SPP Media, IMH, Politis, Digital Tree, MC Media, Cyprus News, Cyprus Mail
Radio stations: Mix, Astra, Diesi
Winners in each category — who will go on to represent Cyprus in Cannes, one of the advertising industry’s most prestigious events — will be selected by a jury of 30 esteemed professionals from communication fields, academia, event sponsors, and NGOs, who also provided the competition briefs.
Jury members include:
- Stefania Pantzi Stefanidi, Press and Information Office, Officer A’, Campaigns Division
- Anastasia Adamidou, Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, Senior Officer, Head of Communications and International Relations
- Anna Antoniou, SPP Media, Commercial Director
- Ilias Arvanitis, Telia & Pavla BBDO, Head of Accounts & Growth
- Nikoleta Vlasiou, TBWA\Entelia, General Manager
- Sara-Mariza Vryonidi, Friends of the Earth Cyprus, Programme Officer
- Grigoris Grigoriou, CYTA, Brand Communication Officer
- Giorgos Dimitroulakis, Lidl Cyprus, Corporate Communications Manager | Corporate Affairs & Sustainability
- Christiana Iacovou, Contact Advertising, Art Director
- Myria Ioannou, European University Cyprus, Associate Professor, Marketing
- Christos Karpasitis, UCLan Cyprus, Acting Head, School of Arts, Media & Communication
- Antonios Kotsonias, Partners Connected Communications, Junior Creative Director
- Youla Melanthiou, Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), Assistant Professor of Marketing
- Nikos Beniodakis, OPAP Cyprus, OPAP Sports, Marketing & CSR Manager
- Stavriana Nathanael, Digital Tree Group, Chief Marketing Officer
- Nikolas Nikoli, University of Nicosia, Associate Professor of Communication
- Myrto Panayiotidou, Delema McCann Cyprus, Creative Director
- Stefanos Pantelidis, Bank of Cyprus, Marketing Manager
- Nikolas Pantopiou, Avaton, General Manager
- Maria Pavli, ORB, Art Director
- Natasa Perdiou, Action Global Communications, Country Manager
- Giorgos Pissis, Mall of Cyprus & Mall of Engomi, Marketing Manager
- Savvas Pitzio, Innovation | Leo Burnett, Art Director
- Spyros Polyviou, Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders, Director
- Christiana Potsidou, Foody, Head of Marketing
- Chryso Poullikka, Voici La Mode Group, Group Marketing & CRM Manager
- Andri Siakalli, Electroline, Art Director
- Sokratis Sokratus, Gnomi, Creative Director
- Marios Tsiartas, Red Wolf Ogilvy, Head of Creative & Web
- Yiangos Chatzigiannis, CIM-Cyprus Business School, CEO
As well as many more from leading agencies, universities, and organisations.
Categories and briefs
- Film: Brief by the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality, focusing on integrating gender perspectives into state policy, dismantling gender stereotypes, and ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all genders.
- PR & Design: Brief by the Cyprus Alliance for Rare Disorders, representing ~60,000 patients in Cyprus and advocating for access to optimal treatment and quality of life since 2010.
- Digital: Brief by Friends of the Earth Cyprus, a nonprofit NGO promoting environmental and social awareness and sustainable policy since 1993.
The Cannes Young Lions Competition takes place as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, offering participants global exposure and a unique experience in the world of advertising.
Don’t miss the chance to witness these powerful presentations and experience the creativity and enthusiasm of the new generation of talent!
Relevant competition information
- Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
- Arrival Time: 8.45am
- Venue: Cyta Amphitheatre, Central Administrative Offices, 1 Telecommunications Street, 2014 Strovolos, Nicosia
- Registration: https://younglions.cy/presentations/
For more information, visit:
- Website: younglions.cy
- Facebook: Young Lions Cyprus
- Instagram: @younglionscy
