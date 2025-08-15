Cathie Wood, ARK Invest’s founder, forecasts Bitcoin could reach $1 million within five years. She highlights institutional adoption and Bitcoin’s role as a digital store of value. This prediction builds on Bitcoin’s fixed supply and its appeal to investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Moreover, recent market trends show Bitcoin trading near $118,652 after recovering from corrections. Institutional interest is growing, with platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood expanding into crypto.

As this unfolds, investors are on the look out for the top crypto to buy beyond Bitcoin. Here is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) comes in.

Bitcoin’s strong position

ARK Invest is maintaining its bullish stance on Bitcoin. The asset is functioning as an entry point for institutions. In fact, its supply constraints are fueling value growth.

Moreover, Bitcoin prices today reflect recovery and confidence. Crypto prices have surged amid retail surges. Crypto prices indicate stability despite fluctuations. Consequently, investors are considering Bitcoin for portfolios.

Furthermore, crypto investment in Bitcoin offers potential against macroeconomic risks. Crypto investment remains appealing due to adoption trends.

Similarly, crypto prices for Ethereum show volatility. Crypto prices today highlight its 1.49% gain. Consequently, crypto investment in Ethereum suits tech-savvy users.

Crypto predictions from experts align with Wood’s view. In addition, Bitcoin is surpassing all-time highs regularly.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing through Phase 6 of its 11-phase presale. Tokens are selling at $0.035 currently. This price has risen 250% from Phase 1’s $0.01.

Moreover, Phase 6 is underway and selling out fast. Thus, opportunities to acquire tokens at this level are diminishing quickly. In addition, Phase 7 will bring a 14.3% increase to $0.04.

Consequently, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch at $0.06. Current buyers could see 400% ROI after launch. Furthermore, the project has raised $14,400,000 since presale began. Over 675 million tokens have sold. Total holders stand at 15,220.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) utility features

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending platform. It combines peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer models. Lenders earn through tokenized assets like ETH or BTC.

For example, P2C offers 12% APY on mtTokens. P2P allows higher rates, such as 33% for FLOKI loans. Moreover, an overcollateralized stablecoin maintains a $1 peg. It mints only during loans and burns on repayment.

Consequently, this ensures stability in volatile markets. In addition, Layer 2 integration reduces gas fees and speeds transactions. The fixed 4 billion token supply supports long-term value.

Furthermore, a beta launch is approaching for user testing. Analysts predict Mutuum Finance (MUTM) could hit $3 post-launch.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) security measures

The team has completed a Certik audit successfully. It yielded a 95.00 security score. No vulnerabilities appeared in the smart contract. No security incidents happened in the past 90 days.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has launched a bug bounty program with Certik. It allocates $50,000 USDT for rewards. Tiers cover critical, major, minor, and low severities.

Consequently, this encourages vulnerability reports. In addition, a dashboard features a leaderboard for top 50 holders. They receive bonus tokens for maintaining positions.

Furthermore, a $100,000 MUTM giveaway is ongoing. It awards $10,000 to each of 10 winners. Participants submit wallet addresses, complete quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale.

Embracing top crypto opportunities

Investors are exploring top crypto to buy now amid Bitcoin’s projected rise. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out with its lending innovation and security. Consider joining the presale today for potential gains.

