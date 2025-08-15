The performing arts festival Anti-Skino enters a new phase this year as it leaves behind its Kato Pyrgos location for a mini edition in the city. This August, the festival will bring its actions and events to Nicosia within the walls.

It begins on August 28 at Hani Garden Bar downtown with the performance of a gothic fairy tale The Dead Boy – a music theatre performance written by Panos Anastasiou and Leonidas Konstantis on guitar.

On August 29, an experimental theatre workshop with Antonis Christodoulou will kick off the day’s events. The session will take place from 10am to 12pm at Ktirion 53. In the afternoon, Ioanna Anousaki from Greece will present the contemporary dance performance An Embodied Exploration of Human Manipulation within the old town’s narrow streets at 6pm.

At 8pm, the short film The Power of Sustainable Art – An INTERACTION Story will be screened while at 8.30pm, an experimental dance theatre performance will take place at Ktirion 53 titled First Encounter. The show is a collaboration between Dimitris Charalambous from Cyprus and the USA and Quique from Mexico, which will wrap up this 2025 mini edition.

Anti-Skino Festival 2025

Performing arts festival. August 28-29. Downtown Nicosia. €14.