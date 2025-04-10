A helicopter crashed in the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, the New York City Police Department said.

ABC News said fatalities had been reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A New York City Police spokesman said that police boats were assisting in the rescue efforts on the Hudson, but details such as how many people were on board were not immediately available. CNN said at least three people were rescued.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment while the National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information on the incident.

News video of the crash site showed several emergency and police boats circling around a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged.

The accident took place in the river off the Tribeca neighborhood of lower Manhattan. New York police said residents should expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.