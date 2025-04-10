Lingvanex is a registered trademark of machine translation products developed by Nordicwise Limited, headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus. Lingvanex focuses on delivering secure translation solutions for business across a wide range of industries and user needs. With the use of advanced AI technologies, the company is rapidly gaining traction, having already formed over 200 B2B partnerships.

The name “Lingvanex” is derived from “lingua”, the Latin term for language, and “nexus”, signifying a connection or link. This captures the company’s vision of creating connections through language technology, bridging gaps between cultures and communities.

Lingvanex began its journey with one employee and the development of a simple mobile application which initially could translate between only several languages. Despite the limited functionality and the absence of any marketing, the app was able to reach an impressive 25 million downloads within 3 years and more than $1 million in revenue. This successful start was a signal for its founder Alexei Rudak, a programmer eager to bring his product to the masses, that machine translation was in extreme demand and the niche itself has great potential. It was decided to invest the earned money in opening a company and creating high-quality translation solutions. Cyprus was chosen as the headquarters due to its favourable business environment for innovative companies.

The company developed in an era when industry giants like Google and Microsoft kept their advancements in natural language processing closely guarded. In those early days, specialists in machine translation were scarce, and their expertise came at a premium. This resulted in the establishment of its own engineering department in 2017, which began conducting research in artificial intelligence for translation tasks, engaging scientists for consultations. By mid-2018, Lingvanex became one of the first in the world to develop a neural network-based translator that worked on mobile phones and successfully presented its work at the European Association for Machine Translation. In 2020, the company won a competition hosted by Amazon for the best AI solution for business, prompting a full shift to a B2B focus.

From that moment, the company’s work advanced to a new level. Over the past seven years, the company has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its team from two enthusiasts to a robust workforce of forty in various fields. Today Lingvanex offers a wide range of translation services and products covering more than 100 languages with near-human translation quality in popular language pairs

Our Larnaca based team

But what makes Lingvanex unique among the competitors? In the 21st century, everyone is aware of the issue of data leaks, so relying on cloud services for translating confidential documents is not advisable. Lingvanex is dedicated to creating technologies for completely secure translation. One of the company’s most sought-after products is On-Premise Machine Translation. Its key feature is that during translation, the client’s information never leaves their devices, eliminating the need for an Internet connection.

Moreover, On-Premise Machine Translation is extremely fast. We have achieved a breakthrough where the entire amazon.com can be translated into 100 languages in just one hour, costing only $500. This allows businesses to rapidly expand their user base, as translated pages get indexed by Google.

In addition to translation, we also offer On-Premise Speech Recognition, enabling organizations to convert spoken language into text with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Our solution is designed for maximum security, ensuring that sensitive voice data never leaves your infrastructure. It supports 91 languages and dialects, features speaker diarization (automatically distinguishing between different speakers in a conversation), and intelligently inserts punctuation, ensuring the output is clear and well-structured.

Both solutions are particularly valuable for industries such as defence, aerospace, forensic, government and military, where maximum data security and lightning-fast processing of text and audio data in multiple languages are critical.

Customization is another area where Lingvanex excels. This feature allows to obtain customized solutions that meet the specific requirements and terminology for medicine, construction, education and other fields. Thanks to a deep understanding of the unique needs of customers, Lingvanex ensures high quality and accuracy of translations, which makes it a reliable partner in professional communication.

After learning about the company’s trajectory, a question may arise: what is Lingvanex’s key feature, and what helps their products compete with other translators? The thing is, Lingvanex never stands still; the team is constantly developing new products in text transformation.

Currently, Lingvanex is developing technology that not only translates text but also lets* users customize its style, mimicking the charm of J.R.R. Tolkien or the mystery of Stephen King. This innovation enables businesses to handle translation and post-editing internally, reducing the need for external hires. The tool includes an automatic post-editing feature that significantly reduces errors. By cutting grammatical and stylistic errors by 76%, Lingvanex provides highly accurate translations without human intervention, significantly lowering costs and speeding up the translation process in a competitive market.

Lingvanex developed bespoke solutions for the British Police, Tesla, Rolls-Royce, the University of Copenhagen, Liebherr, Thai government services. Additionally, the company works with clients in e-commerce, banking, and the energy sectors.

Ultimately, Lingvanex exemplifies how a small company with a clear vision, innovative technology, and a dedicated team can make a significant impact on the global market. This Cypriot company demonstrates that even small businesses can make a substantial impact by offering effective and affordable tools for intercultural communication. As the company expands its reach and enhances its technology, it plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global communication.

