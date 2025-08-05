A 79-year-old woman is in hospital after falling from a moving golf buggy on a private road in Paphos on Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 6pm, when a 20-year-old visitor was driving a golf buggy along a cement road within a golf resort in the Paphos district. The elderly woman was seated as a passenger when, under circumstances still under investigation, she fell off the vehicle.

Police said the woman was injured in the fall and was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital. She was admitted to the intensive care unit with brain haemorrhages and bruises. Doctors described her condition as serious but stable. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine how the fall occurred. There is no suggestion of foul play at this stage, but questions remain about the use of the buggy and the road conditions.

Golf buggies are commonly used in large resorts across Cyprus, and while accidents are rare, safety concerns have been raised in the past, particularly involving elderly passengers or drivers unfamiliar with the terrain. Police have not yet confirmed whether charges will be filed.