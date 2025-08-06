TOURISE, the bold new global tourism platform, has announced the formation of its cross-sector Advisory Board, a high-profile group of global leaders assembled to shape the strategic direction of TOURISE and guide the agenda of its inaugural summit in Riyadh from November 11 to 13, 2025.

The platform positions itself as the launchpad for convergence across industries, where thought leaders and changemakers from tourism, technology, education, sustainability, entertainment, aviation and media come together to collaborate and shape the future of the tourism sector.

The 14-member board is described as one of the most intentionally cross-sector bodies in global tourism today.

Its members have been appointed not only to champion TOURISE’s vision but also to ensure that critical global issues such as equity, geographical representation and sectoral diversity are placed at the forefront of the summit’s agenda and future activities.

Chairing the board is His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.

“TOURISE is driving cross-sector global collaboration, and the formation of the Advisory Board ensures we are uniting diverse perspectives from representatives across the global tourism ecosystem,” His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb said.

He added, “Their visionary thinking and deep expertise will be essential in transforming TOURISE from ambition into action, ensuring the platform becomes a catalyst of innovation, investment, and sustainability in tourism for decades to come.”

The Advisory Board comprises leaders from a range of organisations and institutions, including the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Amadeus, TikTok, Six Senses, Cirque du Soleil, Turismede Barcelona, Liberty International, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, One Billion Happy, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality.

Board members include Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Randy Durband, CEO of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, and Luis Maroto, CEO of Amadeus, also sit on the board, alongside Blake Chandlee, former President of Global Business Solutions at TikTok, and Neil Jacobs, Founder of Wild Origins and former CEO of Six Senses.

Entertainment and innovation are represented by Stephane Lefebvre, President of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and Jordi Carnes, President of Leitat Technological Center and CTECNO and former Director General of Turismede Barcelona.

Mario Enzesberger, Founder and CEO of Liberty International Tourism Group, and Patrick Andersen, CEO of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, join the board along with Mo Gawdat, Founder of One Billion Happy, and Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow Airport.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, serves as Vice Chair of TOURISE, while Fabien Fresnel, CEO of the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality, and Jean-Philippe Cossé, international events specialist, round out the line-up.

Julia Simpson emphasised the platform’s potential.

“TOURISE is more than a summit; it’s a catalyst for global transformation in tourism,” she said.

She continued, “I joined the Advisory Board because I believe in the power of cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and set new standards for responsible travel.”

In the months leading up to the TOURISE summit, the Advisory Board will meet regularly to shape and refine the platform’s programme.

Organisers confirmed that the board’s input will ensure that global perspectives and regional insights are reflected in the summit’s priorities and discussions.

They stressed that TOURISE is not intended to be a one-off event, but a long-term movement designed to reshape the tourism industry from within and across sectors.