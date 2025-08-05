A spell of seasonal low pressure is affecting Cyprus this week, bringing clear skies and intense heat across the island. The weather on Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, though isolated cloud cover is expected to build up during the afternoon in some areas. Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest.

In the morning, they will be light at around 3 Beaufort, strengthening gradually to moderate 4, and at times strong 5 Beaufort along the southern coast. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will soar, reaching 38C inland, 32C on the west coast, around 34C along other coastal areas, and 28C in the mountains. On Tuesday evening, the skies will stay mostly clear, though pockets of low cloud or light mist may form briefly. Winds will continue from the southwest to northwest, easing to light at 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Overnight temperatures will dip to 23C inland and along the coasts, and 18C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Wednesday through Friday will remain mainly sunny across the island. No major change in temperature is expected midweek, but by Friday, a slight increase is likely, with readings set to rise above seasonal averages.

The Cyprus meteorological department advises the public, especially vulnerable groups, to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.