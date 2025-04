A 38-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday for assaulting and injuring a police officer with a spade in Limassol.

At 1am, the police responded to a complaint that an unknown man was obstructing the operator of a mobile traffic camera from doing his job.

The driver then came out of his car and attacked the police officers with a spade, injuring one in the leg.

The man was arrested and placed in custody.