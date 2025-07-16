The lawyer of the former mountains’ commissioner Yiannakis Papadouris accused the authorities on Wednesday of ‘public silence’ after an alleged fraud case involving his client had found no irregularities.

The European Anti-Corruption Authority (Olaf) launched its investigations into the possible fraud of €5 million worth of EU grants received by companies linked to Papadouris, who is also a former community leader of Kalopanayiotis, following a complaint by the former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides in 2021.

Former auditor-general Michaelides said on Wednesday that his lawyers had informed the court on Tuesday during an ongoing court case between the two men of relevant testimony that would refute Papadouris’ statements.

“In contrast to the findings of the special reports by the former auditor general, Olaf, after evaluating the same material (…) has resulted in completely different conclusions, without yielding any responsibility or suspicion of fraud to any person,” Papadouris’ lawyer Christos Pourgourides said.

The ongoing legal battle between the two men dates back to shortly after Papadouris had been sworn in as the first commissioner for the mountainous communities in 2018. His duties included the coordination and implementation of a national strategy ‘to rejuvenate’ the mountainous regions of Troodos, Larnaca and Paphos.

One year into his position, MPs and then auditor-general Michaelides voiced concerns over a conflict of interest in Papadouris’ appointment, alleging that he had taken up the position for personal gains due to his business activity in the region.

In 2019, Papadouris resigned “for reasons of ethics and dignity”, despite former President Nicos Anastasiades expressing strong objections to his resignation.

Pourgourides accused Michaelides of acting “with evident malice” and the intent to harm his client personally rather than protecting the financial interests of Cyprus or the EU, adding that this was why Papadouris had first sued Michaelides in 2020.

Papadouris made headlines again in late 2024 when he filed a second lawsuit against Michaelides, claiming that him and his company, Lampadistis Wineries, had suffered damages from Michaelides’ actions and accusing him of acting maliciously and in violation of his institutional duties.

Papadouris’ lawyer stressed on Wednesday Olaf closed its investigations into the case in May 2023 and May 2024, without detecting any irregularities or fraud which harmed “financial or other interests of the European Union”.

“Not only has this fact been deliberately concealed for a long time but, on the contrary, the former auditor general continues to this day to refer to it in public statements in an unfounded and misleading manner,” Pourgourides claimed.

“The special reports – with their unfounded conclusions on criminal acts – were prepared and posted with former auditor-general fully aware that they would receive wide publicity and exposure,” Pourgourides said.

He added that this had led to the damaging of his client’s reputation and name, saying that he had mentally suffered from “public vilification through the media and social media”.

Alleging the respective authorities of “public silence”, despite Olaf’s findings, Pourgourides said that the relevant reports posted on the Audit Office’s website had not been revised or updated following the completion of the investigations.

“Despite the relevant suggestions and information of Mr Papadouris, the injustice against his name and his reputation [continued],” Pourgourides said.

Michaelides in his statement issued via his party Alma on Wednesday evening described Papadouris claims as untrue.

“Mr. Papadouris’ allegations are unfounded,” he said, adding that they were included in a civil lawsuit filed against him.

“In the context of that proceeding, I have responded in detail to what he accuses me of. I wonder: why is he not waiting for the case to be heard?” Michaelides asked.

In regard to the allegations of bias and malicious exposure, Michaelides stressed that “nothing could be further from the truth”.

“All of his allegations have been answered in the context of the objection that was registered,” Michaelides said, referring to Papadouris’ statement as “kind of fireworks” following the actions of his lawyers on Tuesday.