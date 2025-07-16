Three individuals, aged 32, 35, and 38, are set to stand trial before the Larnaca district court over their alleged involvement in two arson attacks and one attempted arson in the Aradippou area, with the case registered on Wednesday.

According to the police, the trial is scheduled for September 11 with the three set to remain in custody until then.

The 32-, 35-, and 38-year-old are alleged of carrying out two arsons on a car owned by a 70-year-old man on April 25 and June 6, resulting in the complete destruction of the vehicle.

They are also alleged of an arson attempt which took place on July 4 when, as the 70-year-old reported, a suspicious person threw two Molotov cocktails, into the yard of his residence eventually causing a fire.

The 35-year-old suspect was identified and arrested on a court warrant following evidence found at the scene of attempted arson in July.