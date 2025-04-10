President Nikos Christodoulides this week presented the government’s rebranding drive during a roundtable with tech executives in San Francisco.

The event focused on Cyprus’ role as an EU member country with strong ties to its Middle Eastern neighbours.

The discussion formed part of a wider visit to the US, where the president, leading a high-level delegation, held meetings in New York, Texas and California, focusing on investment, shipping, energy and technology.

At the start of the roundtable, Christodoulides said the rebranding campaign began in New York, before moving on to Texas for energy-focused talks.

He reminded attendees that both Exxon Mobil and Chevron are active in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

In San Francisco, discussions turned to technology. The president noted that his government is working closely with countries such as the US, India, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, alongside EU partners.

According to Christodoulides, Cyprus recorded a growth rate of 3.4 per cent in 2024, one of the highest in the eurozone.

He also mentioned that public debt has dropped below 66 per cent of GDP, and unemployment has remained under 5 per cent since 2008, creating conditions of full employment.

“We are again in category A by all international rating agencies after thirteen years,” he said.

The president also pointed to the island’s growing tech sector, which now accounts for 14 per cent of GDP.

“I must say that I am optimistic about our meetings over the last two days. The aim is to create centres for the development of educational and research skills,” he said.

He also spoke of Cyprus’ skilled workforce, attractive tax regime and the presence of specialised companies supporting the sector’s expansion.

In a post on X, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that “today’s meeting is part of the re-branding campaign launched by the Government and is another step towards building long-term partnerships with the international technology sector.”

He added that it is also aimed at “expanding the productive base of the economy, confirming that Cyprus has all the guarantees to become a reference point for innovative businesses in the wider region.”