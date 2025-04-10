Partners in life and art, guitarists Isabella Selder and Santiago Molina Gimbernat will travel to Cyprus this April for their debut recital on the island, taking place at The Shoe Factory in Nicosia. They met while studying at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and united by their passion for chamber music and their commitment to exploring projects beyond the conventional repertoire, they founded the Molina Guitar Duo in 2017.

Their diverse programmes are distinguished by original arrangements and an interdisciplinary fusion of literature and music. Today, the Molina Guitar Duo is recognised as one of the most promising ensembles on the guitar scene.

The Molina Guitar Duo makes its Cyprus debut as part of the 19th Guitar Festival EGTA 2025, organised in collaboration with the Pharos Arts Foundation, in a programme that showcases the expressive and virtuosic possibilities of the guitar duo, featuring a diverse selection of works that highlight the guitar’s versatility, blending tradition with innovation in a compelling musical dialogue.

The recital, on April 26, will feature pieces by Fernando Sor, Jean Françaix, Manuel M. Ponce, César Franck and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

Molina Guitar Duo

Debut Cyprus concert by guitarists Isabella Selder and Santiago Molina Gimbernat. April 26. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871