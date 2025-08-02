A seasonal low-pressure system is influencing the region on Saturday, bringing a mix of sunshine, patchy clouds, and rising winds. While the weather will stay largely clear, certain areas may notice more cloud cover at times.

Winds will start light to moderate, mainly from the southwest to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort. By midday, they are expected to strengthen to 4 to 5 Beaufort, especially along the coast, where gusts may reach strong levels of 5 Beaufort in the afternoon.

The sea will be slightly rough in the east and moderate elsewhere, so swimmers and small boat operators are advised to take caution.

Temperatures will climb to 36C inland, making it one of the hottest days of the week. Along the west and southwest coasts, it will be slightly cooler at around 31C. Southern, eastern, and northern coastal areas are expected to see highs near 33C, while higher mountain regions will remain more comfortable at around 29C.

On Saturday evening, skies will remain mostly clear, though low cloud patches may form in some areas. Towards the early hours of Sunday, there is a chance of light mist or fog, particularly in low-lying regions.

Winds overnight will ease, remaining mostly light at 3 Beaufort, shifting locally to variable directions. Temperatures will fall to around 24C inland and along the coast, with cooler readings of about 17C in the mountains.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, mostly clear skies are expected to continue, with occasional cloud build-up, especially over the mountains. A few isolated showers may develop there during the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures through Tuesday are not expected to change much, staying close to the seasonal average for early August.

The ongoing mix of high heat, mild winds, and localised cloud makes for a typical summer weekend in Cyprus, hot but bearable, with slight relief for coastal and mountain areas.