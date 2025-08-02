Greece, France, Germany, Italy and other Schengen member states are gearing up to activate the European Union’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) from October, a move expected to streamline border checks and bolster security across EU external borders.

According to Flight Mode, a new monthly publication by Hermes Airports, the new digital system will automate the registration of travelers from third countries as they enter or exit Schengen states, replacing traditional passport stamping with biometric screening, including fingerprint and facial recognition.

Authorities have already begun installing the required infrastructure and training personnel to support the transition.

According to the European Commission, the system will record key data such as entry and exit dates, locations and length of stay.

This information will be stored for three years and be accessible to national border control and immigration agencies across the EU.

The shift to automated checks is expected to improve both the efficiency and security of border management. By reducing manual processes, it should also ease congestion at airports, especially during peak travel periods.

As highlighted in Flight Mode, enhanced digital systems like EES are part of a broader strategy to future-proof passenger handling in Cyprus and across Europe.

The EES will apply to all non-EU travelers entering the Schengen area for short stays, regardless of visa requirements. EU citizens and residents will not be subject to the new system.