LGBTQ+ professionals in Britain still feel pressured to downplay their identity at work, with some changing their appearance, voice or behaviour to avoid discrimination or to be taken seriously, a new report said on Thursday.

Pride in Leadership, a network of LGBTQ+ business leaders, called for stronger rights protecting members of the community and urged companies to do more to stamp out homophobia and transphobia disguised as “banter”.

The not-for-profit, which surveyed 1,000 LGBTQ+ professionals between June and November last year in its first such report, said 85% of respondents encountered career obstacles due to their identity.

It found that 34% of respondents said their identity negatively affected their earlier education, with some still feeling like they have to “be less gay” after being encouraged to suppress their sexuality when they were younger.

Over half said it influenced their career choices, prompting them to avoid certain sectors or roles due to fears of discrimination or lack of support.

“This research reflects what I’ve seen as a gay leader,” Matt Haworth, co-founder of Pride in Leadership, said. “From homophobia in meetings to being invited on trade missions to a country where I could be sentenced to death just for being me… the playing field is far from level.”

“Everyone deserves a fair chance to succeed – regardless of who they love or how they identify,” Haworth added.

Official data from the 2021 Census showed that around 1.5 million people in England and Wales identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or another sexual orientation.