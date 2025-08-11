The biggest challenge facing the government after the Limassol wildfires is “to bring the areas affected back to tourism as soon as possible,” deputy minister of tourism Costas Koumis said on Monday.

Koumis spoke after visiting Omodos, one of the communities hit hard by the fires.

He reminded that immediately after the wildfires, the Cabinet approved a series of broad support measures. These included actions from the tourism ministry to cover lost income and to speed up the recovery of tourism in the affected regions.

The wildfire began on July 23, killing two elderly people, burning an area of 124km², and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

During Monday’s visit, Koumis held an open discussion with local community leaders and affected business owners. He explained the government’s measures and listened when those affected identified gaps.

Koumis said venues and shops selling traditional products also need support, and that the government will review how to include them in the aid schemes.

“Our main goal is to get the affected areas back into tourism quickly,” he said.

He added that officials asked local representatives for details of travel agents that have stopped or postponed tours to the area. This data will help coordinate recovery efforts.

The deputy minister noted close daily contact with the mountains commissioner, who is monitoring the distribution of aid. He said most affected businesses expressed satisfaction with the announced measures and the government’s broad approach.

“We are here to examine all aspects within our remit and see how we can proceed,” he added.

He also confirmed that on July 30 the government agreed on a domestic tourism plan starting from January 1.

This plan aims to boost tourism recovery in the affected regions. The measures announced cover two periods: compensation for losses until the end of 2025, and from 2026 a push for quicker return to tourism activity.

The deputy minister said the compensation plan and the recovery plan do not cancel each other out but work together. He mentioned talks about organising journalist visits to the fire-hit areas, but only when a good tourism experience can be guaranteed.

“There is still some way to go. Every detail matters, and we are ready to listen,” he said.

Regarding cancellations, mostly by Cypriot tourists, Koumis said this was expected.

He urged Cypriots to support the recovery efforts and called on business owners to help each other out.